What's Happening this weekend: Art Show, Chamber Ambassadors Extravaganza and more

Friday, Feb. 10

RVERTON - Riverton Artists Guild Quick Draw begins at 5:00 p.m. at Riverton Elks Lodge. BPO Does will be serving red, green & chicken chili with tortillas & cornbread $6, 5-6:30pm at the Riverton Elks Lodge. Painting starts at 6 p.m. and auction starts at 7:30 p.m.

LANDER - Cristin Zimmer & Elyse Guarino Art Show is happening at the Middle Fork tonight at 6 p.m. Come enjoy this unique Art show by two amazing local artists both with their own perspective they show their own look of life with pencil and paintbrush on a variety of canvas material. Elyse Guarino and Cristin Zimmer show their work for a month within the wall space of the Middlefork Restaurant, this art show is sponsored by the Middlefork Restaurant and Global Arts. This is a BYOB event. Learn more here.

Saturday, Feb. 11

FREMONT COUNTY - Safe Kids of Fremont County giveaway. Safe Kids Fremont County Wyoming, Injury Prevention Resources and Sage West Hospitals will award the first baby born between Feb. 11th - 14th with a new infant child safety seat and other safety devices. Winners will be announced on Feb. 20th.



LANDER - The Lander Futsal Tournament is happening this Saturday, the 11th, starting at 8:00 am. The Boys soccer team at LVHS will host an invitational fundraising tournament with 3 other local high schools (Green River, Riverton, and Worland). The games will be running throughout the day in the Main Gym and the venue and bleachers are open free to the public. Learn more here.

DUBOIS - Join the Dubois Museum at the Headwaters Center in Dubois for the annual Old Timers Celebration on February 11, from 11:00-1:30 for soup and cornbread provided by the museum. Guests are asked to bring their favorite historic photos to share and talk about the things they remember from Dubois' past.

LANDER - The Bureau of Land Management Outdoor Recreation Planner Jared Oakleaf will be at the Lander Bake Shop February 9-11 to gather input from the public about trail planning in the Johnny Behind the Rocks (JBR) non-motorized trail area. The Lander Field Office is conducting master trails planning in the JBR area to implement decisions made in the Lander Resource Management Plan (RMP). Oakleaf hopes trail users will stop to chat and help shape JBR into a purpose-built amenity.

LANDER - NOLS Wilderness First Aid Course for Fremont County and Wind River Reservation Residents. NOLS Wilderness Medicine is bringing its Wilderness First Aid course back to the Wyss Wilderness Medicine Campus for Fremont County and Wind River Reservation residents, in appreciation of the local community’s passion for outdoor activities and support of the NOLS organization. Learn more here.

LANDER - The Lander Chamber Ambassadors Extravaganza will be held Saturday, Feb. 11, 5-10 pm, at the Lander Community & Convention Center, 950 Buena Vista Drive. Learn more here.

LANDER - 1st annual Lee Lofgren Valentines Day Moonlight Ski at Lander Golf Course at 6:30 PM.



LANDER - Daddy Daughter Date Night at Evangelical Free Church in Fellowship Hall. All Girls (ages 2-14) and their father figures are invited. Sat. Feb. 11th from 4 - 6 p.m. Dancing, snacks and crafts. Sponsored by Cornerstone Christian School.

Sunday, Feb. 12

FREMONT COUNTY - Safe Kids of Fremont County giveaway. Safe Kids Fremont County Wyoming, Injury Prevention Resources and Sage West Hospitals will award the first baby born between Feb. 11th - 14th with a new infant child safety seat and other safety devices. Winners will be announced on Feb. 20th.



LANDER - NOLS Wilderness First Aid Course for Fremont County and Wind River Reservation Residents. NOLS Wilderness Medicine is bringing their Wilderness First Aid course back to the Wyss Wilderness Medicine Campus for Fremont County and Wind River Reservation residents, in appreciation of the local community’s passion for outdoor activities and support of the NOLS organization. Learn more here.