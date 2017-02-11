Ice jam south of Riverton causing biggest impact right now

Ice in the Little Wind River earlier this afternoon. h/t Jennifer Schanno

The latest from the National Weather Service: "At 10:15 p.m., the Little Wind River near Riverton was at 10.7 feet. Flood stage is 8 feet. The river is at a flat crest, and will remain between 10.4 and 10.8 feet through sunrise Saturday. The biggest impact will be upstream of the Little Wind River bridge just south of Riverton due to an ice jam. Homes near the Gas Hills Road bridge will see high water, and the Rendezvous Campground will experience minor flooding of the lowest riverside campsites on the west end. Flooding was also still being observed along the Middle Popo Agie, Little Popo Agie, and Beaver Creek. This was impacting Hudson, Arapahoe, and Lyons Valley."

