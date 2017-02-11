Peak water tonight expected to be similar to last May's flood

Icey flooding in the Little Wind River h/t Jennifer Schanno

Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Metzler tells us that peak waters are expected tonight some time between 10 p.m. and 12 a.m. and then be sustained through night until receding in the morning.

Officials are primarily watching the Little Popo Agie and Little Wind Rivers tonight, and the max height is expected to be about the same as last May's rain flood event. No significant property loss is expected, and so far Metzler hasn't heard of any flood-related injuries. There is no count at this time of the amount of homes directly affected by the flooding so far.

We'll keep an eye on the situation.

The Little Wind River h/t Jennifer Schanno

Hudson flooding



