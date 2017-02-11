The rivers are receding

One of the many yard-turned-ponds this morning Hudson.

UPDATE at 10:20 a.m.: Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Metzler said the Red Cross and Wyoming Department of Homeland will be in Hudson today doing assessments assisting the town in recovery efforts. It remains to be seen if any of the damage will meet FEMA levels of severity for assistance.

"I think we have probably seen the worst of it," she said. Due to ice jams in places and continuing warm temperatures today, Metzler said there's a chance for a smaller surge later, but nothing to yesterday's levels.

The Little Wind and Little Popo Agie Rivers have begun receding, and hopefully for good. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Kathi Metzler said the Little is definitely lower than its peak last night, but ice took out the gauge so officials are measuring manually.

The Little Popo Agie through Hudson is almost completely back in its banks, with exception of a few spots. Despite the water being much lower and no longer flowing into town, many residents' yards are icy ponds.

Icebergs left behind by the Little Popo Agie at Hudson this morning.

Metzler was still gathering reports from the field about how the night's high water went, but she hadn't heard of significant damage or evacuations.

The Flood Advisory for Lander is set to expire at 10:45 a.m., and the Flood Warning for the Hudson and Arapahoe areas should expire at 1:30 p.m.

We haven't heard of any organized efforts to help the flood victims recover. If you or others have anything in the works, let us know at tips@county10.com so we can help spread the word.