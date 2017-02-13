Center of Hope expansion project on track despite extreme winter weather

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Despite the cold temps and significant snowfall this season, the Center of Hope is continuing their expansion project which is still expected to be completed by June of this year. They're adding on a 2,500 square foot addition which will allow for additional client space, office space and will end up saving the facility money. Currently, they're renting office space in a separate building in Riverton.

"So far construction is moving along well," said Shelley Mbonu, Program Director at the Center of Hope. "We have rerouted water lines, footings have been poured, foundation wall pours have occurred and blue board insulation has been installed in foundation walls." She noted the concrete is being heated due to weather and the foundation is being back filled. They're also in the process of getting the underground plumbing rough in's completed. "Overall the project is going well despite weather conditions over the past month," she concluded.

Mbonu updated the Fremont County Commissioners and Riverton City Council this week on the Center of Hope's second quarter statistics.

The number of first time admissions (people arriving at the center for the very first time) has gone up significantly from the first quarter. "This is great to see because it means we're reaching more people in the area who see us as a viable stepping stone," said Mbonu.

First time admissions 1st quarter (July, August, September) - 38

First time admissions 2nd quarter (October, November, December) - 54

Mbonu also noted the number of social detox days and transitional days have increased as well. "This means more people are working with the clinician to work and finish their treatment plan," she added.

Social Detox Days 1st Quarter - 145 days

Social Detox Days 2nd Quarter - 457 days

Transitional Days 1st Quarter - 129 days

Transitional Days 2nd Quarter - 281 days

The Center of Hope partners with the City of Riverton and Fremont County to offer three days of close observations, as well as 14 days of social detoxification. The facility also offers up to to 3 months transitional living which includes substance abuse assessments, daily exercise, morning meditations, evening checkout group, group therapy, including living skills and grief and loss, AA/NA meetings, connection to resources for employment an housing, as well as access to spiritual support services through the Wyoming Department of Health.