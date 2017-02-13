Falcon Drum Group and Dance Society visit the elders

The Falcon Drum Group and Dance Society of the Arapahoe School performed song and dance today for the residents of Morning Star Manor.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, the children each made a handcrafted card in appreciation to the elders. At the end of the performance the children gave out a card to each resident of the Manor.

It was an honor and beautiful thing to witness. “They beaded their own moccasins made their own outfits,” Theresa HisChase said. The Falcon Drum Group and Dance Society created under 21st Century is gaining popularity by teaching the Arapaho children Native American culture and the Northern Arapaho belief system. The boys who sing and drum have practiced every single night going on 3 years.



“Lucy Willow, oldest member of the tribe she is part of the 21st Century Dance Society. She is one of the Arapaho Culture teachers who teach our children how to make and bead their own moccasins with the Arapaho design and symbolism,” HisChase said.



The children performed at Morning Star Manor for an hour just before they left giving hugs, cards, and love to the parent’s parent’s parents of our generations.

h/t Darrah Perez