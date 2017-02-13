LMS FBLA has strong showing at big competition

Lander middle school Future Business Leaders of America earlier this month competed at the middle level state FBLA competition. Eighteen students competed, and 14 of those students placed in events. The students brought home six 1st place awards, five 2nd place awards, two 3rd place awards, and three 4th place awards.

Business Communications - 1st place - L'anza White; 4th place - Kaycee Conder

Business Computation - 1st place - Sydney Mondorf; 3rd place - Mackenzie Janish

Business Concepts - 2nd place - Kaycee Conder

Career Exploration - 2nd place - L'anza White; 4th place - Lily Swanson

Desktop Publishing - 2nd place- Jayla Alberts, & Seneca Kail, Lily Swanson; 1st - Bo Tilton & Kristen McPherson

FBLA Facts - 1st place - Kaycee Conder; 2nd place - Jayla Alberts

Keyboarding I - 3rd place - Mackenzie Janish

Keyboarding II - 2nd place - Kenzie Harrison, 1st place Kaycee Conder

Public Speaking - 4th place - Asha Reid

Slide Show Presentation - 3rd place - Lily Swanson, Demi Stauffenberg, & Vaishnavi Bhavsar

Spelling Bee - 1st place - Chelsea West, Vaishnavi Bhavsar, & Kaycee Conder

h/t Josie Rounds