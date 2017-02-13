Pedestrian struck in Lander this morning

Lander Police Sgt. Alan McOmie confirmed that early this morning a Wind River Police Officer struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Main and Baldwin Creek. The victim is believed to be OK; McOmie said she refused transportation to the hospital.

McOmie explained that the WRPD officer was turning left off Baldwin Creek to head north on Main when he didn't see the pedestrian in the crosswalk and struck her. McOmie said the WRPD officer was driving slowly. He was unsure of the victim's age, and despite refusing treatment, officials encouraged her to get checked out.

McOmie said the WRPD officer, who was not named, was issued a citation for Failure to Yield to a Pedestrian in a Crosswalk.