Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.



Riverton Police Department

Lisa Headley, 40, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Eldon Antelope, 52, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Aaron Underwood, 30, Riverton, Bond Revocation.

Stephanie Brown, 33, Riverton, Hot Spring County Warrant.

Warren Larose, 34, Riverton, DUI and No Interlock Device.

Kenneth Shakespeare, 31, of Arapahoe, Public Intoxication.

Benjamin Piper, 51, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Joseph Twiss, 42, Riverton, Contempt of Court and Resisting Arrest.

Natasha Keele, 30, Riverton, Sweetwater County Warrant.

Clowry Means, 50, St. Stephen's, Public Intoxication.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

No arrests.

Over the weekend, Dubois Search and Rescue crews were called to search an overdue snowshoer from Louisianna. After less than hour, the man was located and was fine. He was not injured, just overdue. Crews walked him out of the woods for the last couple hours of his trek.





Lander Police Department

A 25-year-old Lander Woman was cited for Registration Violation and No Insurance.

Milo Larvie, 40, Lander, FCSO Warrant.

A 56-year-old woman from California was cited for Shoplifting $180 in food from Safeway.

A 25-year-old woman from Fort Washakie was cited for Theft.

A 36-year-old Lander man was cited for Shoplifting.



