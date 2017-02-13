snapshot: Undefeated RHS basketball team has high hopes for state

Riverton Boys Basketball Team. h/t Lehman Studio via Coach Stuart Mullins

#snapshots, brought to you by Rendezvous Dental, is a series highlighting amazing athletic and competitive achievements from across County 10.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Senior leadership is driving the Riverton High School boys basketball team through a stellar, and so-far, undefeated season. They are a whopping 20-0 as of Feb. 12.

Coach Stuart Mullins, who is in his second year of coaching the varsity team, said the team has a very good chance of winning regionals this year which would put them in the state tournament. Their biggest contenders at this time are Douglas, Torrington, Worland and Pinedale.

"We have a very deep and talented team this year," he said. "We have a great mix of players, they're unselfish with the ball, and we have some great senior leadership."

He highlighted senior Brady Fullerton as one of those leaders. Brady is leading the team in most statistical categories. Coach Mullins said another standout, Easton Paxton, is leading the state in shooting percentage.

And then there's Alec Richardson, who is 5'6" and can dunk. He'll be going on to Idaho State University next year on a track scholarship. Watch him, as well as a few other players, dunk below.

Their next home game is Friday, Feb. 17th against Cody High School. Regionals is March 2-4 and will be hosted at Riverton High School. Should the boys make it to state, the tournament is March 9-11.





