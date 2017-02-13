Sunny, somewhat warm week ahead for Fremont County

It's going to be another warm and sunny week, but thankfully at this point in time no high winds or flooding is in the forecast.

Lander: Most of the week will be sunny or mostly clear with highs increasing from 38 on Monday incrementing up to 48 on Saturday. Lows will range in from 17 tonight to 29 at the warmest on Saturday evening. A light wind is expected through Thursday.

Riverton: It'll be slightly cooler in Riverton this week, but the weather is expected to be sunny and mostly clear. Highs today and tomorrow will be right around 32, but it'll get progressively warmer throughout the week and top off at 44 on Saturday. Lows will start at 6 tonight before increasing up to 23 on Saturday. A light wind is expected through Thursday.

Dubois: Dubois will be mostly sunny and clear all week, until a slight chance of precipitation on Saturday. It'll be windier there than in other parts of the county, with winds expected to gust in the 20s on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs start at 39 today and reaching 48 on Thursday, before dipping back into the high 30s for the weekend. Lows will start at 11 tonight and reaching the high 20s on Thursday.