Baldwin Creek Elementary on Friday, Feb. 10

(Lander, Wyo) - Despite the fact that Smith and Baldwin Creek Roads were basically rivers on Friday, it's amazing Baldwin Creek Elementary School received no damage from the February Flood.

"There is no damage to the school itself," said Fremont County School District #1 Business Manager Travis Sweeney. He did note, however, there may be damage to some equipment and other storage items that were housed in an outbuilding near the school.

School was closed in FCSD#1 district on Friday.