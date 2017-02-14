Pedestrian struck in Riverton last night

(Riverton, Wyo.) - A 59-year-old man of Riverton was struck by a vehicle last night around 9:39 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Monroe Avenue in Riverton.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office report states the 59-year-old man was walking in the westbound lane of travel on East Monroe Avenue. He was reportedly intoxicated and wearing dark black clothing.

The man was struck by a 25-year-old female driving a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, causing the man to impact the windshield of the vehicle.

The man admitted to drinking vodka and smelled highly of alcohol, the report states. He was transported to SageWest Riverton and his condition is unknown at this time.

There are no charges pending against the 25-year-old female driver.