Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Lucas Sanchez, 36, Riverton, Public Intoxication.



Eugene Johnson, 51, Phoenix, AZ, Albany County Warrant

James WhitePlume, 44, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Edward Brown, 57, Riverton, Public Intoxication.



Darrel Moss, 54, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Robin Blind, 35, Public Intoxication.







Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Martha Southall, 41, Casper, Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Highway. The FCSO reported a disorderly incident between a man and wife. The female allegedly was driving and ran off the roadway, however nobody actually observed her driving. She was intoxicated standing alongside the highway yelling, the report states. The female, Martha Southall, was arrested for Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway. There was no crash as the vehicle just ran off the road into the borrow ditch and was stuck in the snow.

William Stover, 41, Riverton, Violation of Protection Order and Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.

A 59-year-old man of Riverton was struck by a vehicle last night around 9:39 p.m. in the 1200 block of East Monroe Avenue in Riverton. Read full report here.







Lander Police Department

Tony Larvie, 45, Lander, Cited for Exercise of Due Care By Driver. He struck a pedestrian yesterday morning in Lander. See full report here.

Darwin Shakespeare, 27, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.



