Recent deaths in Fremont County: Tiger, Gasser, Cauthon, Walters, Bell, Brinda, Dierks, and Kintzler

Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Linda (Widner) Tiger, age 69, passed away January 27, 2017, after a long battle with emphysema. Memorial services will be March 4, 2017, at 10:30 am at Holy Rosary Catholic Church 163 Leedy Dr., Lander, Wyoming. Full obituary.



Judy Gasser passed-away on February 5th, surrounded by the loving embrace of her daughters and family, at Help for Health Hospice Home, in Riverton, Wyoming. Her death followed a brief, brave struggle with Cancer. In Celebration and Honor of Judy’s Life, a Memorial Service will be held at Davis Funeral Home, in Riverton, on March 4th at 2 pm. Chaplain Echo Klaproth will be officiating. Full obituary.



Homer D. Cauthon, 88, of Riverton died Thursday February 9, 2017 at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, at the United Methodist Church of Riverton with Reverend Deb Olenyik officiating. Inurnment of cremated remains will follow the service at the Mountain View Cemetery. Full obituary.



Funeral services for Margueritte Ellen Walters, 79, will be held 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 17, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home with Robert Brewer officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A viewing will be held noon until service time Friday. Memorial contributions to the Historical Society or the Fremont Co. ATV Assoc. in care of Davis Funeral Home would be appreciated. Full obituary.

A Memorial Service for Nathanial “Nate” Dean Bell, 34, of Riverton will be held 4:00 p.m., Monday, February 20, 2017 at Davis Funeral Home with Rev. Amy Mayes of St. James Episcopal Church officiating. Nathanial passed away at his home Saturday, February 11, 2017. Full obituary.



Freida Louise Brinda, 95, of Lander passed away on February 12, 2017 at Westward Heights Care Center. Memorial services will be held onThursday February 16, 2017 at 10 am at the Lander Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Walter Gilroy & Pastor Phil Ferguson officiating. Full obituary.



Mildred Mae Dierks, 88, of Riverton Wyoming, went to her heavenly home on February 9, 2017. A visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. on Friday, February 17th at the Bethel Lutheran Church with a Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 A.M. and a burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. Full obituary.

Jeffrey Todd Kintzler was born on June 21, 1962, to Dennis Kay and Wanda M Kintzler in Riverton, Wyoming. A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at Darlington Cremation and Burial @ 2:30 pm. Full obituary.









