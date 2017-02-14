Sheriff looks on the bright side of February Flood

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Fremont County Sheriff Skip Hornecker spoke about the February Flood event with the Fremont County Commissioners this morning. He reported the Sheriff's Department had no major hiccups in their response to the flood and the department used only about 17 hours of overtime.

"This was one of those events that was unanticipated and it came very quickly," the Sheriff noted. "In a way, this event could have been been a good thing because it took so much water off the face of the mountain. Depending on what we get this spring, this event could lessen the flood issues for the spring." He noted, however, there is still a tremendous amount of snow at altitude.

Sheriff Hornecker also commented that this year and last year's floods have served as somewhat of a wake-up call for people who have low lying structures and hadn't been affected by flooding in 15+ years. "This type of event is not an anomaly for our area when we have a normal winter," he said. "Flooding like this is a normal event, and I think it's helped a lot of residents understand what they need to do to be prepared."