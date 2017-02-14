Two LVHS soccer standouts to play at collegiate level 

(Lander, Wyo.) - Congratulations to two of Lander Valley High School's soccer players who both recently signed on to play at the collegiate level.

Zoe Peterson has signed on to play at NAIA Jamestown College in North Dakota next year. Zoe said she had the opportunity to play with the team and knew it was the place for her. "The girls were great and I really enjoy the small community feel of the campus," said Zoe. "I'm counting down the days until the season begins."

Zoe noted coaches such as Dean Schaff and Dave Joyce having a major impact on her soccer career.

Pam Peterson (mom); Gabe Joyes (coach); Zoe Peterson; Serol Stauffenberg (Activities Director); Chris Peterson (dad)

LVHS senior Daniel Lobera has signed on to play soccer at Northwest College in Powell.



"I'm really excited to be signing with the Trappers as I think that it'll be a great experience for me over the next two years," Daniel said. "I don't see signing as the end goal, and I hope I can continue to work hard and achieve more in the sport that I love. I chose Northwest partially because of their great campus, but also because I have large respect for the coach, and I thought I would fit into their team best out of all my options."

Daniel recognized his parents, coaches and teammates as playing a major role his athletic career. "It's been a privilege playing with some many amazing teammates over the years," he said.

Daniel is currently practicing with the LVHS indoor track team as well as getting ready for the spring season by playing indoor soccer as much as he can. "Our soccer season should be a very successful one for the whole team," he noted. "Our goal is to make a push for a state championship, and I think it's very obtainable."

Daniel Lobera, Fabian Lobera (dad), Krista Lobera (mom) and Dean Schaff (coach)



