What's Happening this week: Jackalope Jump, Men Who Cook fundraiser, Wind River Family Night and more!

2015 Jackalope Jump event in Riverton

Tuesday, Feb. 14 - Valentine's Day

RIVERTON - The Riverton Farmer's Market group has extended the market season for the first time. The Winter Farmer's Market will be held every Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at United Methodist Church on West park street. The winter market will run through the beginning of May.







Thursday, Feb. 16

LANDER - Business After Hours on Thursday, Feb. 16, 5:30-7:30 pm, at Refine Medical Laser & Aesthetics, 8185 Hwy. 789, Lander. Everyone is welcome to attend, enjoy refreshments and visit/network with fellow business owners, friends and neighbors!

PAVILLION - Wind River Elementary Family Night from 5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. There will be reading, math, science, writing activities and more! Dinner will be served. There is no Lights On happening on this evening.





FRIDAY, FEB. 17

Lander Valley High School and its Astronomy club members will be hosting a variety of Astronomy topic presentations this spring and summer. The first is this Friday, Feb. 17 (rescheduled from last Friday) at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. This Friday viewers can see a Lunar Eclipse. See other dates/times here.





Saturday, Feb. 18

RIVERTON - Special Olympics of Riverton is hosting a Jackalope jump on February 18th at 11 am at City Hall. It's one of their fundraisers to help raise funds for traveling expenses for state and area games for athletes.



RIVERTON - 'R' Recreation would like to invite all Girls in Grades 1st-8th to join us as we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on February 18th, 2017. This fun-filled event will be held at Riverton High School from 9am - Noon with 3 different sessions allowing participants to pick which activities they would like to partake in. Learn more.

RIVERTON - The United Way of Southwest Wyoming and Graduation Matters Riverton will collaborate for the second annual Men Who Cook fundraiser on February 18, 2017. Local celebrity chefs will provide small portion meals at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds at 6:00 pm. Currently, thirteen teams of businessmen, school and city administrators, and philanthropists plan to showcase their signature dishes for guests. There will also be a silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Riverton Chamber of Commerce – one of the event’s sponsors. Questions can be asked at 307-851-1026. Slated to cook for the event are Jim Davis of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce; Terry Snyder, Andrew Coleman and Jeremy Hill of Fremont County School District #25; Scott Morrow of Fremont County School District #14; Eric Murphy and Gilbert Peck of the Riverton Police Department; Steven Weaver and Tim Hancock from the City of Riverton; Sean Robertson of Fremont County Youth Services, Zach Nelson of The Wyoming Lamb Company, Mike Yowell of State Farm, Jason Kintzler of Pitchengine – County 10, Eric Carr of Gores and Associates, and Andy Linck and Tyler Watson of Tweed’s Wholesale. The United Way of Southwest Wyoming and Graduation Matters Riverton partnered to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to families of newborns in Fremont County in 2016 and 2017. The strategic plan calls for better kindergarten readiness, higher third grade reading scores, and improved high school graduation rates – all goals of Fremont County School District #25. Research shows reading with your child is the single most important activity to prepare them for school. Having books in the home has the potential to inspire parents to read to their children. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides a new, age-appropriate book, free every month for the first five years of a child’s life—to each enrolled child. Eligibility is based on age and location and nothing else. The first book a newborn will receive is The Little Engine that Could. The Dollywood Foundation purchases the books and ships them to the family’s home. United Way of Southwest Wyoming is responsible for paying for the shipping at a cost of $35 per child per year. In 2015, the group received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation for $21,000 to enroll all 2016 Fremont County newborns. SageWest Health Care and partners, as well as public health departments have been distributing the registration forms. The group is encouraging families with newborns arriving in 2017 to register with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library as well.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!