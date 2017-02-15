County will be ready for next flood event

Hudson flooding Feb. 9 & 10

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Fremont County Commissioners approved a resolution yesterday regarding a state of emergency on behalf of Fremont County flooding.

Chairman Commissioner Travis Becker said the resolution that passed is a continuation of the state of emergency that was declared by Gov. Mead last weekend. It will last through the spring or until flood season is over.

The resolution states, "The Fremont County Commission has declared a state of emergency on behalf of Fremont County, and will execute for and on behalf of Fremont County, the expenditures of emergency funds from all available sources, the invoking of mutual aid agreements, and the requesting of assistance from the State."

"This resolution gives us an open-ended time frame," said Becker. "Should another flood event occur, the resolution allows the county to get the support we need right away without worrying about the proper protocols to request assistance from Homeland Security," Becker said.

