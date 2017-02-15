E-cigarettes are now considered a tobacco product in Lander

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander City Council approved the third and final reading of an Ordinance involving the definition of tobacco products. Ordinance 1209 amending section 7-10-1 through 7-10-6 includes electronic cigarettes in the definition of tobacco products.

According to the amended ordinance, "electronic cigarettes means a product that employs any mechanical heating element, battery or electronic circuit, regardless of shape or size, that can be used to deliver doses of nicotine vapor by means of heating a liquid nicotine solution contained in a cartridge or other delivery system."

The Ordinance also addresses other issues such as sales/delivery, posted notices required, purchases by minors prohibited, use of minors prohibited and penalties for smoking in prohibited City-owned facilities.

"The Fremont County Prevention Coalition along with Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming is excited that the City of Lander has recognized the negative effects of tobacco/e-cigarettes regarding adults and youth," said Michelle Widmayer, Community Prevention Specialist with the Prevention Management Organization of Wyoming.