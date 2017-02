Wyoming Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Sunday, Feb. 12 near milepost 101 on US 26 at approximately 4:54 a.m. Lt. Lee Pence said it was a one vehicle rollover that happened within six hours of the Trooper arriving on scene at 4:54 a.m. though the exact time of the incident is unknown. A 30 year old male from Pavillion was ejected from the vehicle and initially treated at Sage West in Riverton before being transferred to Casper for further care. The crash is under investigation.