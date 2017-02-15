Rare gems of Wyoming: Prehistoric pottery

h/t Fremont County Archaeological Society

(Hudson, Wyo.) - Pottery is rare in Wyoming, but what it lacks in number it more than makes up for in variety. Prehistoric/Protohistoric pottery found in Wyoming can be assigned to about a dozen ceramic traditions. Some of these traditions are related, but most are not. Some are clearly associated with particular cultural groups, such as the Dismal River (aka Plains Apache), Crow and Shoshone, but others, like Woodland, were produced by multiple distinct cultural complexes over a long period of time.



The Fremont County Archaeological Society is sponsoring a presentation by Michael Page on Feb. 21 at 7:15 p.m. at the Hudson Town Hall. A review of the ceramic traditions found in Wyoming will be provided with particular emphasis on the pottery itself. Following a chronological overview, new data will be presented on the prehistoric Crow occupation that was recently tested at the Medicine Lodge Creek site. These data, combined with others collected in recent decades in Wyoming and North Dakota, shed considerable light on the arrival of the Crow people in Wyoming.

Michael Page graduated with a B.S. in Archaeological Studies from the University of Wisconsin La Crosse in 2000. In 2003 Michael came to Wyoming to attend Graduate School and later Law School. Michael graduated with a JD in May 2009 followed shortly thereafter with an M.A. in Anthropology. Michael has worked on a wide range of archaeological and cultural resource management projects throughout Wyoming as well as in the upper Midwest, the Southeast and the Great Plains. Since 2010 Michael has worked for the Office of the Wyoming State Archaeologist-Archaeological Survey Division. Michael’s personal research interests include prehistoric pottery production, anthropology of learning, sourcing of pottery and stone and geoarchaeology.

This free public program is sponsored by the Fremont County Archaeological Society. Students are welcome.



