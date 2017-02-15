Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

The RPD arrest report was not available. We will update this post as soon as information becomes available or include yesterday's arrests in tomorrow's dispatch report.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Tyson Liams, 28, Lander, Two Violation of Protection Order and Probation Revocation Arrest Warrants.

The FCSO responded to a call regarding an individual who had fallen through the ice near 221 Givens Road in Ethete. The report states the subject was out of the water upon arrival of the Deputy Sheriff. A water rescue was discontinued prior to arrival. Wind River Police Department handled the remainder of the call and there was no further information available.





Lander Police Department

The LPD arrest report was not available. We will update this post as soon as information becomes available or include yesterday's arrests in tomorrow's dispatch report.



