Student art on display through March

(Lander, Wyo.) - The art teachers from Lander Valley High School and Lander Middle School invite the community to view this year’s LVHS/LMS Select Art Show. The show will be up and viewable from February 10th to March 11th at the Lander Art Center.

This show represents some of the best work created by our local student artists. The group hosted a successful opening February 10th. "We are grateful for all the support our community has for the arts!" said Shawna Pickinpaugh.

h/t LVHS/LMS Art Department: Zach Even, Jason A. Dayton, Shawna Pickinpaugh, Melissa Scheer