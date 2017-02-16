Local homicides split nearly 50/50 on and off the Wind River Reservation

Fremont County Coroner Mark Stratmoen presented the County Commissioners this week with a 10-year history of coroner cases on the Wind River Reservation. He explained the study was per request from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Stratmoen noted these numbers represent cases that occurred in federal jurisdiction and do not necessarily reflect deaths of Native Americans.

He said the FBI was particularly surprised to see that over the course of a 10 year period most types of deaths (natural, accident, suicide) are well below the percentage of population that lives on the reservation, however, homicides are accounted at nearly 50 percent (48%). What's also notable is that only 5 percent of natural deaths and 10 percent of natural deaths in the county occur on the reservation.

Varying estimates suggest the population on the Wind River Indian Reservation is somewhere between 12,500 and 15,000, or 31-37 percent of the whole county's population (in 2015 the county's estimated population was 40,315).

View the numbers of federal coroner cases over the past 10 years below.



