Locals celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Week

Kindness Wyoming students pose alongside Lander Mayor Del McOmie during the signing of the Random Acts of Kindness Week proclamation in Lander. h/t Mandy Fabel

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Be on the lookout for random acts of kindness this week. "Random Acts of Kindness Week" is being celebrated across Fremont County, Wyoming and the country from February 12-18. A group of volunteers called Kindness Wyoming is working to coordinate efforts among schools, cities, community groups, businesses and the entire state to participate this week.

Random Acts of Kindness Week is recognized around the world, and is intended to celebrate kindness. In Wyoming, Governor Matt Mead has signed a proclamation making it “Wyoming Random Acts of Kindness Week”. In addition, School Superintendent Jillian Balow has encouraged schools to find a way to integrate kindness curriculum and efforts into schools across the state.

Multiple cities including Lander, Casper, Gillette, Rock Springs, Green River, Cheyenne have signed their own proclamations and initiatives, and dozens of schools will participate through student-led efforts to share kindness.

Wyoming School Superintendent Balow comments, “I can’t think of a more central Wyoming value than kindness.”

In Fremont County we've seen random acts of kindness already this week.

The Popo Agie Pistols, a local 4H Club, recently handcrafted Valentines and delivered them to the residents at Westward Heights. More here.



A mysterious donor purchased $100 of coffee for anyone at the Lander Bake Shop on Monday.



Riverton High School students have been knitting hats, scarves and gloves for younger students and the Abba's House. Story to follow.

Have you seen a Random Act of Kindness? Share it with us by emailing tips@county10.com.