One of Fremont County's original cowboys has passed

Hudson's Funeral Home announced this morning the passing of one of Fremont County's last original cowboys - Bill Ruby.

88-year-old Ruby of Lander passed away on February 15, 2017. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday, February 21st at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Lander Community and Convention Center; with a burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander.



Condolences and memories of Ruby are pouring in on social media. Central Bank and Trust shared a video interview they did with him a few years ago. Watch it below. The video is captioned with the following quote:

"In 2015, we traveled to a ranch outside of Riverton, Wyoming to interview a man named Bill Ruby. He was clever, kind, rugged, joyous, and lovely. It was one of those truly good days, where a wonderfully wild and unique person told you their life stories over a glass of whiskey. We are so deeply saddened to hear of Bill's passing, and we are so humbled to have spent this time with him. Our hearts are with his family, and we will always remember him fondly."









