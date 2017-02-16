Pitchengine's CEO to play celebrity chef at Saturday's Men Who Cook fundraiser

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Pitchengine CEO Jason Kintzler will be one of the guest cooks at this weekend's Men Who Cook fundraiser event hosted by The United Way of Southwest Wyoming and Graduation Matters Riverton. On Saturday, Feb. 18 at 6:00 p.m. local celebrity chefs will provide small portion meals at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds.

Currently, thirteen teams of businessmen, school and city administrators, and philanthropists plan to showcase their signature dishes for guests. There will also be a silent auction and cash bar. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Riverton Chamber of Commerce – one of the event’s sponsors. Questions can be asked at 307-851-1026.



Slated to cook for the event are

Jim Davis of the Riverton Chamber of Commerce

Terry Snyder, Andrew Coleman and Jeremy Hill of Fremont County School District #25

Scott Morrow of Fremont County School District #14

Eric Murphy and Gilbert Peck of the Riverton Police Department

Steven Weaver and Tim Hancock from the City of Riverton

Sean Robertson of Fremont County Youth Services

Zach Nelson of The Wyoming Lamb Company

Mike Yowell of State Farm

Jason Kintzler of Pitchengine / County 10

Eric Carr of Gores and Associates

Andy Linck and Tyler Watson of Tweed’s Wholesale



The United Way of Southwest Wyoming and Graduation Matters Riverton partnered to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to families of newborns in Fremont County in 2016 and 2017. The strategic plan calls for better kindergarten readiness, higher third grade reading scores, and improved high school graduation rates – all goals of Fremont County School District #25. Research shows reading with your child is the single most important activity to prepare them for school. Having books in the home has the potential to inspire parents to read to their children. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library provides a new, age-appropriate book, free every month for the first five years of a child’s life—to each enrolled child. Eligibility is based on age and location and nothing else. The first book a newborn will receive is The Little Engine that Could.

The Dollywood Foundation purchases the books and ships them to the family’s home. United Way of Southwest Wyoming is responsible for paying for the shipping at a cost of $35 per child per year. In 2015, the group received a grant from the Union Pacific Foundation for $21,000 to enroll all 2016 Fremont County newborns. SageWest Health Care and partners, as well as public health departments have been distributing the registration forms. The group is encouraging families with newborns arriving in 2017 to register with the Dolly Parton Imagination Library as well.