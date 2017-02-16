RAK Alert: RHS students use their powers for good

Riverton High School students experience the joy of helping others through community service project in Study Hall Class.



(Fremont County, Wyo.) - What began as a means to keep their hands busy, turned into an opportunity to use their skills to make a difference in their community.

A select group of students in Brenda Iden's RHS Study Hall class hand knitted hats, scarves and mittens to be donated to one of our grade schools and Abba's House. "It is fun to see those who do participate experience the joy of helping others without expecting anything in return," explained Iden.

But the students couldn't have done it alone! They had a lot of help from the local knitting club who donated a box of yarn, another RHS staff member who donated knitting needles and friends who provided polar fleece for the mittens and scarves.



This is a story of individuals in our community pulling their resources to bring warmth and joy to another person's life.

What Random Act of Kindness have you witnessed lately? Share it with us by emailing tips@county10.com.