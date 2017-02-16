Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Ronald Brown, 50, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Natalia Miranda, 30, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.



Shanell Limpy, 25, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Roshawn Boatwright, 24, Ethete, Contempt of Court Warrant.

Clowry Means, 50, St. Stephens, Public Intoxication.

Ruth Sunrhodes, 35, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant.

A 31-year-old male of Riverton was cited for Shoplifting. He allegedly stole a $36 printer ink cartridge.

Joseph Twiss, 42, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Jody Blackburn, 36, Arapahoe, Failure to Appear Warrant.

Ronda Behan, 27, Riverton, Failure to Appear Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

There were no arrests/citations in the past 24 hours.



Lander Police Department

A 35-year-old male of Lander was cited for Failure to Maintain Lane after reportedly hitting another vehicle near the intersection of 4th St. and Main Street on Feb. 14 at approximately 8:00 a.m. There were no injuries.

Jarred Bearcomesout, 27, Fort Washakie, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Open Container.

A 28-year-old male of Lander was cited for Open Container.

Michael Birbabent, 24, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication.

Garrett Shoyo, 36, Fort Washakie, Arrested for DUI and Cited for Expired Registration and No Insurance.

Andrew Herbig, 26, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication.



