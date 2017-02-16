Recent deaths in Fremont County: Ruby, Lopez, Phillips, Jackson S. Clair Sr.

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Bill Ruby, 88, of Lander Wyoming passed away on February 15, 2017. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm on Tuesday, February 21st at the Chapel of Mount Hope in Hudson’s Funeral Home. Funeral Services will begin at 10:00am on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Lander Community and Convention Center; with a burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander. A full obituary will follow at a later date. View Hudson Funeral Home's death announcement here.



With her loving family around her, Donna Lopez died at Casper Medical Center in Casper on Sunday, February 12, 2017. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Thursday, February 16, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Friday, February 17, 2016, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



Chong Suk “Judy” Phillips, 72, of Shoshoni died Tuesday, February 14, 2017, at the Thermopolis Rehabilitation and Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, February 20, 2017, at Davis Funeral Home. Read full obituary here.



Jackson S. Clair Sr., 33, of Fort Washakie passed away on February 13, 2017. There will be a Visitation and an All Night Wake will begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, February 17th at the Family Home located at 1555 Paint Brush Loop in Fort Washakie. Funeral services will start at 10:00am on Saturday, February 18th at Rocky Mountain Hall with a burial to follow at the Clair Family Cemetery. A full obituary was not available.









