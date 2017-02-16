RHS partners with Habitat for Humanity to build homes in county

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Members of Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors, committee members, volunteers, family members, Riverton High School staff & students and community members joined in with the Nebel Family as they dedicated their new Habitat House this last Saturday.



This most recent build completion represents the 17th build for Habitat in the Fremont County area. Build #18, currently underway at RHS, will be completed and moved sometime in June. Build #18 will be located next to the Nebel residence in the 300 block of North 14th St. East, where the old hospital was located.

Habitat for Humanity was established in 1997 here in Fremont County with the goal of building low income, high energy efficient housing in the area. To date Habitat has constructed 2 houses in Shoshoni; 2 in Arapaho; 2 in Ft. Washakie; 1 in Pavillion; 1 in Lander and 9 in Riverton.

In the fall of 2013, HFHWRC entered into a partnership with the Riverton High School Geometry in Construction (GIC) program. Providing both core and elective credits for students, the GIC program divides the student's time between in-class geometry learning and hands-on practical application of the learned principles through construction. Students in the GIC program are eligible for concurrent college credits through CWC. Habitat is very proud of its partnership with the Riverton High School Geometry in Construction program and hopes to carry on this work with RHS for years to come.