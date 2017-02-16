Rustlers capture big win over Casper Thunderbirds 

Last night the CWC Rustlers captured a big win over the Casper Thunderbirds. And it was a close one. Even after being down by 11 in the second half, the men came back to win the game in a tight score of 64-63.

"Tonight is a perfect example of a team not playing their best basketball but finding a way to win anyway," said Coach Nelson. "We've talked all year about playing our way no matter what. Whether we are up 10, down 10 or it's a tie game all we need to do is try and make the right play for our team. I'm definitely proud of our guys as they never stopped believing. Even when we were down 11 in the second half we never stopped trying to play the right way."

Below is the box score from yesterday's game.



