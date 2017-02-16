UW Announces Fremont County Graduates

(Fremont County, Wyo.) Today the University of Wyoming announced the students who earned degrees at the end of the 2016 fall semester.

Students from Fremont County are:

Dubois

Cody Lee Day BS



Lander

Jordan Charles Carr BA



Craig Louis Fluer BA



Gail E. Freeman BSN



Riverton

Elizabeth D. Grindle BA



Joseph K. Lake BS



Drew A. Leach BS



Logan Ridgway BSCE



Kenneth Kole Stewart BSPE



Peter J. Thomas MBA



Jody Trehearne BA



Shoshoni

Hailey A.M. Pince BA





The complete list of fall semester graduates can be found here (scroll to Students in the News).





