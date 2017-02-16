UW Announces Fremont County Graduates

(Fremont County, Wyo.) Today the University of Wyoming announced the students who earned degrees at the end of the 2016 fall semester.
Students from Fremont County are:
Dubois
- Cody Lee Day BS
Lander
- Jordan Charles Carr BA
- Craig Louis Fluer BA
- Gail E. Freeman BSN
Riverton
- Elizabeth D. Grindle BA
- Joseph K. Lake BS
- Drew A. Leach BS
- Logan Ridgway BSCE
- Kenneth Kole Stewart BSPE
- Peter J. Thomas MBA
- Jody Trehearne BA
Shoshoni
- Hailey A.M. Pince BA
The complete list of fall semester graduates can be found here (scroll to Students in the News).