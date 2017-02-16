WATCH: Students Thank Baldwin Creek Heroes With Parade 

Baldwin Creek Elementary students host Thank you parade for volunteers who sandbagged through the night on Thursday, Feb. 10

We love this! Baldwin Creek Elementary students, staff and teachers hosted a 'Thank You' parade this afternoon for the workers who helped sandbag around the school overnight on Thursday, Feb. 10. Students made signs saying "Thank you" and chanted "You're the best" during the parade.

Lead Custodian Jenny Butler said Thursday night's flooding was "nuts" and said how thankful she was for so many volunteers who stayed into the early morning hours of Friday to help protect the school. "I left at 5:30 a.m. but many stayed much later," she said. Jenny noted she's used to flooding given the location of the school, but this incident was unique. "I realized this was different at about 1:00 a.m. when the water rose into the front of the building...it's something I'd never seen before."



"My crews, school volunteers, and one community member started packing plastic bags with gravel because that's all we had right away," she said. "Soon we had sandbags and were able to divert the water away from the school."

Though the water came within about one food of the building there was zero damage to the building itself.

