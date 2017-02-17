Denver Air Connection will continue Riverton service for another year

(Riverton, Wyo.) - On Tuesday, February 14 the Riverton City Council approved a contract amendment for the second year of air service with Denver Air Connection. The term of the contract will be from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

By approving the contract this early in the process enables Denver Air Connection to load tickets for purchase beyond the end of the current contract year - which expires June 30, 2017. "Summer months are high volume months for air travel and we want to make sure we don't miss a beat in offering travel options to our community," said City of Riverton Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield. "It will also help generate revenues to offset the Minimum Revenue Guarantee (MRG) commitment from the community - which will be less expensive for the second contract term."

Fremont County's current maximum obligation to the MRG is $1.9 million dollars. The maximum obligation for the second year was reduced to $1.8 million dollars.

