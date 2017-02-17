LMS student wins county spelling bee, off to state competition

Orion Joynes (left) won the Fremont County Spelling Bee. He and the 2nd & 3rd place finishers are off to the State Spelling Bee competition in three weeks.

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Congratulations to Lander Middle School's Orion Joynes who won the Fremont County Spelling Bee on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The competition was held in the Round Room of the former Riverton High School.

"I'm happy and proud of myself that I won," said Orion, a 12-year-old 7th grader. "Some of the words were really easy and some were pretty challenging." He noted 'easel' was one of the easiest words and 'extraneous' was a tough one for him because he couldn't remember if it had one n or two. Don't worry though, he spelled it correctly in the county competition.

The county spelling bee included approximately 54 elementary and middle school students from around Fremont County. It included a written test with 100 words followed by an oral round and then another written test with the top five individuals. 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners go on to state and the 4th and 5th place finishers serve as alternates. (We're still trying to track down the names of the top five finishers).

Orion has overcome a great deal in the past week. His family was displaced by the February Flood and has been staying at a friend's house due to his home's extensive damage. "I'm so proud of him that he won in spite of being displaced by the flood and experiencing a tremendous loss," said his Mom Lisa.

The State competition is in about three weeks in Rock Springs. Orion said he's looking forward to it and he'll be studying up for it with his mom.

Orion humbly said he's always been a good speller, but his favorite subjects in school are Science and Technology. When he gets older he wishes to do something in Technology.

Best of luck at the State Spelling Bee, Orion!



