Partial power outage at Wyoming Life Resource Center

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Wyoming Life Resource Center in Lander is currently experiencing a partial power outage and has been for the past few days.

Kim Deti from the Wyoming Department of Health said they've moved about 16 clients into different parts of campus where their needs can and are being met. The facility has set up generators to supply the needed power to continue to care for clients. Deti noted they are still able to provide meal services.



The Wyoming Life Resource Center does not know when the power will be restored, but Deti is hopeful Rocky Mountain Power will fix the issues sometime this weekend.

According to the Rocky Mountain Power website there is no large-scale outage being reported (outages affecting 500+ customers).