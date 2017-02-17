Recent arrests around Fremont County 

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Jamie Goodman, 25 (female), Riverton, Probation Revocation and two Failure to Appear Warrants.

Eldon Antelope, 52, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

Frank Hernandez, 49, Riverton, Greeley County, CO Warrant.

The Riverton Police Department is currently investigating a Riverton man's death as suspicious. Captain Eric Murphy said officers were dispatched to 334 N 5th St. East at 10:19 p.m. last night for an EMS assist. A deceased 55-year-old male of Riverton was found unattended in the commons area of an apartment complex. Murphy noted details are scarce at this time, but RPD is in the process of conducting interviews, obtaining search warrants and waiting on autopsy results.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Shelby Eckley, 21, Dubois, Domestic Violence Battery.





Lander Police Department

Grant Fletcher, 38, Ethete, Arrested on FCSO Warrant and Cited for No Driver's License, Expired Registration and No Insurance.

Yoda Sage, 28, Lander, Public Intoxication and Trespassing.



