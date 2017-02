(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton Police Department is currently investigating a Riverton man's death as suspicious.

Captain Eric Murphy said officers were dispatched to 334 N 5th St. East at 10:19 p.m. last night for an EMS assist. A deceased 55-year-old male of Riverton was found unattended in the commons area of an apartment complex. Murphy noted details are scarce at this time, but RPD is in the process of conducting interviews, obtaining search warrants and waiting on autopsy results.