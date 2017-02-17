Shoshoni High School standout joins Trapper volleyball team

Shoshoni HS standout Tammy Maddock (right) signs with NWC Trapper Vball team. h/t Teffany Fegler

Congratulations to Shoshoni High School standout Tammy Maddock for signing on with Northwest College's Trapper Volleyball team.

Maddock was All-Conference last year as a junior and this year as a senior. She also made All-State this year and was named the 2A Northwest player of the year and Fremont County Player of the Year.

The Trappers took to facebook to welcome Tammy to the team:

Maddock on why she chose Northwest over other schools: "I really loved how welcoming the team was, and the values and integrity that the team has - 'Trapper Family.' Also NWC has been very successful by putting in a lot of work and time and I most definitely want to be a part of that."

