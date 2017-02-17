UPDATED list of youth spring signup info

Riverton Girls Fast Pitch Softball h/t Danielle Olheiser

Here is a list of youth sports spring sign up information.

Lander Valley Youth Soccer (rec soccer)



Registration for Lander Valley Youth Soccer is now available online here. Paper registration forms will be distributed at Lander schools.





Riverton Girls FastPitch Softball



Registration for Riverton Girls FastPitch Softball will be on Saturday, February 18th, 10-2 at Safeway in Riverton. For the first time this year they are offering T-Ball and a Challenger league.





Riverton Little League Baseball

Riverton Little League will be holding their kick-off registration Saturday, February 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Hammer Electronics/Radio Shack. This is for 4 year old boys and girls all the way up to 15 years old, as they are beginning their inaugural season of Junior Little League. The registration fee is the same as last year: $45.00, $40.00 for siblings and $35.00 for Tee Ball.

Early registration is currently being held through R Recreation. Registration will end March 24th. Contact R Recreation for any questions you may have at 307-855-2015.





Riverton Youth Soccer Association

Spring registration is available now through March 3rd. Click here to learn more.





Lander Strikers

Competitive soccer registration is now open. Click here to register.





