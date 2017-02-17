whatshappening this weekend: Jackalope Jump, Men Who Cook fundraiser, Softball Registration & more

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's #whatshappening this week around the county. If we missed a great event, email us at tips@county10.com.





FRIDAY, FEB. 17

LANDER - Lander Valley High School and its Astronomy club members will be hosting a variety of Astronomy topic presentations this spring and summer. The first is this Friday, Feb. 17 (rescheduled from last Friday) at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Learn more.





Saturday, Feb. 18

RIVERTON - Special Olympics of Riverton is hosting a Jackalope Jump on February 18th at 11 am at City Hall. It's one of their fundraisers to help raise funds for traveling expenses for state and area games for athletes.

RIVERTON - 'R' Recreation would like to invite all Girls in Grades 1st-8th to join us as we celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day on February 18th, 2017. This fun-filled event will be held at Riverton High School from 9am - Noon with 3 different sessions allowing participants to pick which activities they would like to partake in. Learn more.

RIVERTON - Men Who Cook Fundraiser. The United Way of Southwest Wyoming and Graduation Matters Riverton will collaborate for the second annual Men Who Cook fundraiser on February 18, 2017. Local celebrity chefs will provide small portion meals at the Heritage Hall at the Fremont County Fairgrounds at 6:00 pm. Learn more here.

RIVERTON - Registration for Riverton Girls FastPitch Softball will be on Saturday, February 18th, 10-2 at Safeway in Riverton. For the first time this year they are offering T-Ball and a Challenger league.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!