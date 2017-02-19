All sorts of characters showed up for the Riverton Jackalope Jump

These Below Zero Hero's were freezing for a reason Saturday morning in front of City Hall. The Jackalope Jump is a super fun fundraiser for the Special Olympics. Friends, neighbors and Special Olympic participants got together and put on a great event this year.



As confirmed by many participants, even though it was beautiful outside, "It was cold!!" in the water.



Many participants plunged into the icy water in costume which added to the fun. There were super heroes, tutu wearing jumpers, Chewbacca, Darth Maul and many Jedi costumes just to name a few.



This was the 5th year Riverton hosted the event and it was a successful one! They raised a total of $6,238.25 for the Special Olympics. It took not just a few volunteers to put it on. The Riverton Police Department sponsored the event with the help of the fire department.



Daylight Donuts supplied donuts for the jumpers and The Trailhead donated coffee to help warm up the frozen participants.



Five different teams participated, 3 individuals and 5 Special Olympic athletes making a total of 36 freezing jumpers and one heck of a fun event to watch!



Scott Sanders was the individual who raised the most money, Lewis Fancher with the RPD team was the athlete who raised the most money.



The Nerf Herder team won best costume, and the CES Day Hab Bombers was the largest team and the team that raised the most money.



h/t Kelli Gard



