Congratulations to Valerie and Chance Hinkle who welcomed their baby boy, Maverick Hays Hinkle into the world on Thursday, February 16 at 3:41 p.m. Maverick weighed 2 lbs and measured 14.5 inches.

Brooke Berg who shared Maverick's birth announcement said Maverick was born about 10 weeks early in Denver. Both mom and baby are doing great! "Please keep little Mav, Chance and Val in your thoughts and prayers for the journey ahead!" she added.