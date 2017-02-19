Fremont County high schools join statewide 'buckle up' effort

Students at Dubois, Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, St. Stephens, Wind River and Wyoming Indian high schools are participating in a county-wide seat-belt campaign.

Students at each high school participated in a January photo shoot at their schools, and the banners and posters will be posted throughout Fremont County during the next year.

"We appreciate the county high schools placing a high priority on seat-belt use and safety," said Wyoming Department of Transportation public relations specialist Cody Beers of Riverton. "It's important during every ride, every trip and every time in a vehicle to buckle your seat belt."

The highway safety campaign is funded with federal highway safety funds.



