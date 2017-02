(Lander, Wyo.) - Carol Deering, Wyoming Arts Council Poet, and Echo Klaproth, Wyoming Poet Laureate, finished their Promoting Arts in Lander Schools (PALS) writing residency with Lander Middle School 6th graders last week by reading their own writings and short stories.



Afterwards, the students and guest writers read the students’ short stories about a moment they'd experienced fear. The students received positive feedback on narrative and structure.