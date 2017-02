(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander foothills area is under a High Wind Warning through Tuesday night at 11:00 p.m.

TIMING - High winds are expected to develop this afternoon continuing through Tuesday night.

WINDS - West wind 35 to 45 mph gusting to 65 mph, locally higher up to 75 mph on Outer Drive on the south side of Casper.

IMPACTS - Strong cross winds may produce an extreme blow over threat for trucks pulling light weight and high profile trailers.

