LMS Nordic Team Debuts as Contender at State

LMS Skiers at the State Meet in Casper. h/t Missy White

The Lander Middle School Nordic Ski team traveled to the state meet on the Casper Mountain Ski trails for the first time in school history. As they skied the hilly, 4km course, the team showed that they are a force to be reckoned with.

The sixth grade girls skied to the top 3 places as well as 10th, while the seventh grade girls nabbed 1st, 2nd, 4th, 5th and 9th place. The sixth grade boys earned 3rd and 4th, and the 8th grade boys skied to 3rd, 4th and 9th places.

Over 130 students participated. Both the boys and girls earned spots in the overall times, scored across all three grades. For the girls, KayKay Sandall was 2nd, Kate Wilmot was 5th, and Rebecca Whiting was 8th. For the boys, Kaleb Simonson was 3rd and Joe Goodrich was 4th.

Head Coach Ryan Buchmeir expressed his satisfaction with the team, “I think they did a stellar job! They worked hard all season and it showed," he said. The skiers, too, were please with their success, and enjoyed the race. Kyra Simonson declared, “It was really fun and great exercise.” Magdalena Escudero Kane said of the route, “The hill was torture, the rest was amazing.” Teammate Kate Wilmot added, “The hard work all pays off at the end of the race.”

Assistant Coach Missy White had high praise for the 22 skiers who raced over the weekend. “They all skied with great heart on a tough course," she said. "I am bursting with pride over their efforts. Every skier on the team made tremendous progress over the season. I predict that Lander will be a strong team in Nordic skiing like they are in swimming.”

For full race results, including times, click here. Watch the start below.





Students prep their skis for the race. h/t Missy White

Logan Weitzki, grade 6, skating toward the finish. h/t Missy White

Cody Elliot tackling the last big hill of the course. h/t Missy White

The team celebrated their success with a huge snowball fight. h/t Missy White

h/t Missy White