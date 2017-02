h/t Creative Commons

Happy President's Day. Here are some closures around the county in recognition of this day. If we missed a closure, let us know via email at tips@county10.com.

Fremont County School District #1 - Lander schools are closed toady in observance of President's Day.

Fremont County Museums - All Fremont County Museums are closed today.

County Offices: County offices are closed for President’s Day holiday.

US Post Office - Closed today in observance of Washington's Birthday.